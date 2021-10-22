Nessel, others encourage U.S. Supreme Court to stop Texas abortion ban

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Attorney General Dana Nessel and a coalition of 23 attorneys general are urging the Supreme Court to put an end to Texas’ six week abortion ban, Senate Bill 8.

The amicus brief filed by the coalition discusses the 50 years of precedent that Texas is violating.

My sentiments on this issue have never changed, nor has my commitment to protecting a woman’s right to make decisions that affect her own body. We cannot stand idly by as legislators show blatant disregard for federal precedent surrounding reproductive rights – a precedent set by the very Court that is now being asked to ignore its own ruling. Outlawing abortion will not prevent abortions – it only prevents access to safe abortions. We, as elected officials, have a responsibility to recognize the harm this law inflicts. I will continue to fight back against these efforts alongside my colleagues, and remain committed to protecting a woman’s right to choose.” Attorney General Dana Nessel

According to a release from the attorney general, clinics in states like California, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico and Oklahoma have been strained due to the amount of Texans leaving the state to get an abortion.

An excerpt from the brief states the following:

Most patients now must travel out of state, which makes abortion for many people too difficult, too time-intensive, and too costly. Consequently, many will now be forced to carry unwanted pregnancies to term, resulting in negative health and socioeconomic consequences for both them and their children. And the harms caused by S.B. 8 are rippling well beyond Texas into other states, as people are forced to seek care elsewhere, in many places overwhelming capacity and threatening our own residents’ access to care.”

The law does not only ban abortions, but it gives no exceptions in cases of rape or incest.

Enforcement is solely left up to private citizens, who are entitled to at least $10,000 in damages if they are successful in suing not just abortion providers who violate the law, but anyone found to have helped a woman get an abortion.

The government will be deciding today if the federal government can sue over the law.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments regarding the law on Nov. 1.