FILE – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel at a campaign event in Grand Rapids on Aug. 31, 2022.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Attorney General Dana Nessel is calling for a convicted sex offender to remain behind bars.

Floyd Sanford Jarvi, 63, was convicted in 1994 on multiple counts of first-degree murder, sexual conduct, kidnapping, armed robbery and firearm charges.

Now, Nessel is calling on the Livingston County Circuit Court to reverse a decision made by the Michigan Parole Board that granted Jarvi parole.

Jarvi was first eligible for parole on 2014, but his requests were denied multiple times until October 2022.

“It is evident that Jarvi still harbors dangerous attitudes concerning women and rape and remains a threat to our state,” Nessel said. “The Parole Board clearly abused its discretion when it decided to parole Jarvi. The facts underlying Jarvi’s convictions which led to his incarceration are horrendous and nightmarish.”

Jarvi’s list of convictions can be found here.