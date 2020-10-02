Nessel urges house to adopt legislation to strengthen elder abuse protections

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement after the Michigan Senate on Thursday overwhelmingly passed Senate Bill 77, which addresses nursing home residents and their use of electronic monitoring.

“Protecting the rights of Michigan’s senior population is one of my most important responsibilities as Attorney General. With Thursday’s passage of Senate Bill 77, our state is taking a giant leap forward in promoting the health and welfare of those who reside in nursing homes. Permitting the voluntary use of monitoring devices in these facilities will serve as a powerful deterrent against elder abuse and may provide law enforcement with the concrete evidence we need to secure a conviction if or when any abuse takes place. I am encouraged to see the Senate pass this important bill in such an overwhelming, bipartisan manner and am hopeful the House of Representatives will act quickly to pass this bill before the end of session.”

To view a copy of the bill and track its progress, visit the Michigan Legislature’s website and search for it by bill number.

