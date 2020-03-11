Nessel warns consumers of price gouging from COVID-19

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) —

If you have recently purchased a mask or hand sanitizer at an abnormally high price, you may have been a victim of price gouging amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

As a result, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning residents to beware of businesses engaging in potential price-gouging.

She is asking anyone who has been the victim of price-gouging to report those suspected offenses to her office immediately.

The advice follows the state’s emergency declaration late Tuesday due to the first positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The Michigan Department of Attorney General has been made aware of scammers selling face masks, hand sanitizers and cleaning supplies at exceptionally high prices, which are likely in violation of the Michigan Consumer Protection Act.

“Supply and demand might be a familiar saying for retailers, but price-gouging is against the law and protecting consumers against unfair business practices is a service my office provides to residents,” Nessel said.

Other products that consumers might seek to purchase due to the threat of COVID-19 may also be at risk of price-gouging practices.

“I encourage any consumer who believes they may be a victim of price-gouging to file a report with my office so that we can follow up on those concerns to hold accountable the people who are illegally profiting off of Michiganders’ fears and take legal action if necessary,” she said.

The Attorney General’s office last week contacted a West Michigan retailer for reportedly selling individual face masks at exaggerated high prices.

A discussion with the business owner took place, followed by a letter requiring the business to provide specific information to avoid formal action or investigation.

Retailers may be in violation of the Michigan Consumer Protection Act if they are:

Charging the consumer a price that is grossly in excess of the price at which similar property or services are sold; and

Causing coercion and duress as the result of the time and nature of a sales presentation.

The Attorney General’s office is actively tracking consumer complaints related to COVID-19 and is evaluating the reports to determine what actions to take.