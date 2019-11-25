Nessel’s internal investigation leads to dismissal

Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed a motion to dismiss the charges against two defendants and offered to make a motion to set aside the plea of another in the internal investigation into former Assistant Attorney General Brian Kolodziej.

Nessel had been investigating Kolodziej after he resigned amid termination in September for having an inappropriate relationship with a victim in a criminal sexual assault case for which he served as the prosecutor.

“As a strong advocate of transparency, I had every intention to release the conclusions of our internal investigation,” said Nessel. “But after receiving an opinion from our Ethics Officer related to a release of the report and after several discussions with the law enforcement agencies pursuing a criminal investigation into Mr. Kolodziej’s actions – at our request, I ultimately but regretfully came to the conclusion that we simply cannot release this information at this time.”

Nessel filed a motion to dismiss charges without prejudice against Larry Orr and his stepson Sean MacMaster in Oakland County’s 52-3 District Court earlier today. MacMaster and Orr were each charged with two counts of First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a child under 13 years of age.

“I am compelled to dismiss the charges in this case following the information we received regarding Mr. Kolodziej’s prosecutorial conduct, which are tantamount to serious violations of our prosecutorial standards,” said Nessel.

Nessel also offered to concur in a defense motion to set aside a plea for Ian Elliot who pleaded no contest to one felony count of third degree Criminal Sexual Conduct in Isabella County on August 2. Elliot was sentenced to a minimum of 36 days up to a maximum of 180 months in prison. He currently serves his sentence in St. Louis Correctional Facility. Nessel is not dropping the charges in his case.

Regarding the cases, Nessel said in a press release: