(KNWA/KFTA) — Nestle says it is recalling a limited quantity of Lean Cuisine and Stouffers meals because they could contain “wood-like material,” according to a news release.

The recall is for batches of Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli, Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli, Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry, and Stouffer’s Party Size Chicken Lasagna that were produced between August 2024 and March 2025.

The products were distributed at major retailers throughout the U.S. between September 2024 and March 2025.

Nestle said it issued the recall after consumers contacted them about the issue, including one choking report.

These batches are impacted by the recall:

Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli

Batch Number 4261595912; Best-By Date: October 2025

Batch Number: 4283595912; Best-By Date: November 2025

Batch Number: 4356595912; Best-By Date: January 2026

Batch Number: 5018595912; Best-By Date: February 2026

Batch Number: 5038595912; Best-By Date: March 2026

Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli

Batch Number: 4261595912; Best-By Date: October 2025

Batch Number: 4283595912; Best-By Date: November 2025

Batch Number: 4356595912; Best-By Date: January 2026

Batch Number: 5018595912; Best-By Date: February 2026

Batch Number: 5038595912; Best-By Date: March 2026

Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry

Batch Number: 4214595511; Best-By Date: September 2025

Stouffers Party Size Chicken Lasagna (96-ounce)

Batch Number: 4262595915; Best-By Date: October 2025

Batch Number: 4351595915; Best-By Date: January 2026

Batch Number: 5051595915; Best-By Date: March 2026

Batch Number: 5052595915; Best-By Date: March 2026

Nestle said that as of Tuesday no other meals had been impacted by the recall.

“We are actively investigating the source of the wood-like material,” Nestle said in the release. “We are confident that this is an isolated issue, and we have taken action to address it.”

Anyone who has purchased any of the affected products is asked to return them to their place of purchase for a replacement or full refund.

Nestle said anyone with questions about the recall can call 800-681-1676 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.