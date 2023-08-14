LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Nestlé USA announced it is initiating a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough “break and bake” Bar products due to the potential presence of wood fragments.

This voluntary recall is isolated to two batches of the product which were produced on April 24 and 25. This product was distributed to stores throughout the U.S.

The recall does not involve any other NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® products.

Nestlé says they are acting with an “abundance of caution” after a “small number” of consumers contacted Nestlé USA about the issue.

Nestlé says that consumers who have purchased NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bar (16.5 oz) with batch codes 311457531K and 311557534K should not prepare or consume the product and should return the product to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund.