Nestle USA Inc. Recalls Frozen DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust Pepperoni Pizza

WASHINGTON (WLNS) — On Sunday, Sept. 26, Nestle USA Inc., a firm in Schaumburg, Ill., is recalling approximately 27,872 pounds of frozen DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The frozen pizza contains textured soy protein, a known allergen, which is not displayed on the product label.

The pizza products were produced on June 30, 2021. The following products are subject to recall:

-26-oz. carton containing “DIGIORNO PEPPERONI CRISPY PAN CRUST” with lot code 1181510721 and “Best Buy” date of MAR2022 on the label.

The products subject to recall have the establishment number “EST. 1682A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. Establishment 1682A is Nation Pizza Products Limited, which is owned by Nestle USA, Inc.

These items were shipped to retail locations and distribution centers nationwide.

The issue was found after the firm received a consumer complaint that a three meat pizza was in a carton labeled as pepperoni pizza.

There have been no confirmed reactions yet to the pizza from consumption.

Anyone who is concerned about an illness or injury is advised to contact their healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that these pizza’s are in people’s freezers and they are unaware of the ingredients that might cause an allergic reaction.

Consumers who have bought the product are advised either to throw it away or return it to the location it was bought for a refund.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Bonita Cleveland, Consumer Services Manager at Nestle USA, at 1-800-681-1676 or bonita.cleveland@us.nestle.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.

For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/

