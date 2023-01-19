DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) — A new Netflix documentary tells the story of a DeWitt man who made a fortune by selling unofficial Pez dispensers he ordered from factories in Europe.

“The Pez Outlaw,” which was added to Netflix on Thursday, tells the strange story of Steve Glew.

Glew concocted a plan to visit Pez factories in Europe to create perfect replicas of rare and valuable Pez dispensers that he would then bring back to America and sell at Pez collector conventions.

Because the American branch of the Pez company doesn’t rely on U.S. Customs and Border Protection to verify its products, Glew was able to exploit a legal grey-area for several years.

The documentary also focuses on Glew’s personal life, and how he was chiefly motivated to pull off his elaborate Pez scheme in order to provide for his family.

To watch “The Pez Outlaw,” you can check it out on Netflix or on Amazon Prime Video.