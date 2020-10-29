Network issues cause higher-than-usual COVID-19 case total of 3,600+

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan added more than 3,600 new COVID-19 cases today with 41 deaths, of which 22 were identified in a vital records review.

State health officials report today’s numbers are inflated due to statewide network connectivity issues which delayed today’s data pull past the 10:00 a.m. cutoff.

The data resulted in some cases that would have normally been counted in tomorrow’s totals being included in today.

The report comes as Governor Whitmer moved the entire state back into phase 4 of re-opening, including the Traverse City Region.

The new order mandates that no more than 50 people gather indoors without fixed seating.

No more than 6 people may be seated at tables at bars, restaurants and indoor non-residential gatherings.

Restaurants and bars must collect phone numbers from customers to support contact tracing and if there’s violations of the new order, fines and enforcement will be established.

Liberty Church in Grand Ledge is linked to at least 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Barry Eaton County Health Department.

Of those 58 cases, five people were hospitalized, and four of them remain in the hospital. According to department Public Information Officer Anne Barna, they believe there are likely more cases of the COVID-19 linked to the church, but many of the church members have refused to speak with health officials.

Second stimulus checks: Here’s why Pelosi is aiming for a deal right after Election Day

With no coronavirus relief deal happening ahead of the November 3 election, both Republican and Democratic leaders are eyeing the next couple of months as the ideal time to strike a deal and get another round of direct payments to most Americans.

They have similar timelines for very different reasons.

On Thursday morning, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she’s confident Democrat Joe Biden will win the election, and she wants to reach an agreement before he potentially takes office. Pelosi says the new president would have enough on his plate over his first 100 days.

“We want to have the cleanest slate as possible going into January,” Pelosi said, according to Politico’s Sarah Ferris.

President Trump is confident a deal is on the way — after he wins.

“After the election, we will get the best stimulus package you have ever seen,” Trump said on Tuesday.

While Trump said the White House will continue to negotiate with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, he’s been accusing her of going after “bailouts” for cities and states run by Democrats. Trump predicted her inaction on stimulus could lead to Republicans taking over the U.S. House.