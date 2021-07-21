New 289-unit Volaris Lansing Apartments complex now ready for residents

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The new Volaris Lansing Apartments — a nearly 300-unit complex will officially open for business following a ribbon-cutting ceremony that’ll feature Mayor Andy Schor.

Officials say the new apartment building is located within five miles of downtown Lansing, downtown East Lansing, and Michigan State University — and less than one mile from the future Mclaren Greater Lansing Hospital.

The 289-unit, 4-story building will include a 24-hour entertainment lounge and fitness center — along with a professional conference room

Mayor Schor will be joined by Calvin Jones, the Lansing Economic Development Corporation board chair – and Wednesday’s ceremony is expected to begin at 9 a.m.