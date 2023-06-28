Woda Cooper Companies Incorporated owns the new Woodward Way housing development located at 2720 Sirhal Drive off of Grand River in East Lansing. Company officials say they’re working to expand access to affordable housing in areas that need it most and that they plan to do more than just provide housing for residents.

Woodward Way has two contemporary-styled two-story buildings with eight, one-bedroom, 34, two-bedroom and seven, three-bedroom apartments. There are five units with features for residents with physical disabilities and one for those with sight and hearing disabilities. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority allocated low-income housing tax credits to help the state move closer to Governor Whitmer’s goal of creating and preserving 75,000 housing units for more than 5 years.

“I think that it hits the affordable market as best we can in Meridian Township and its proximity close to the university, close to Grand River and close to the CATA bus lines is really going to help people to be able to come in here and enjoy a new complex what we haven’t seen in Meridian Township in many years. We’re very pleased that they’re here,” Merdian Township manager, Frank Walsh said.

Rent prices range from $391 to $1,175 per month. People who earn 30 to 80 % of area median income qualify for these units and will have to be screened for approval. Leaders of the firm say they are committed to keeping these units affordable for many years to come.

“Besides Meridian Township, East Lansing we’re looking at other sites, but most importantly here at this site, we have a commitment for 45 years to keep these units affordable and that means we want our tenants to stay for the 45 years and so we’re going to provide the services to support them above and beyond a normal property management. If they have special needs, need help in education or health services, we’re going to connect with the right people to make that happen,” Woda Cooper Companies Senior Vice-President, Craig Patterson said.

Eight of the units automatically come with rental assistance from project-based vouchers awarded by the Lansing Housing Commission.