MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — In the midst of an affordable housing shortage, a local developer is touting a new, 49-unit affordable housing community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 28.

Woda Cooper Companies, Inc. hosted its unveiling of the new Woodward Way affordable housing community, located at 2720 Sirhal Drive, East Lansing.

People and families who earn 30% to 80% of the area’s median income will eligible for the units, for which rent prices range from $391 to $1,175 per month, varying according to income restriction and the size of the unit.

Eight of the units have attached rental assistance through Project Based Vouchers, awarded by the Lansing Housing Commission.

Woodward Way includes two, two-story buildings. It offers eight one-bedroom, 34 two-bedroom, and seven three-bedroom apartments.

Community amenities will include an onsite multipurpose room with a kitchenette, laundry, a playground and a picnic area with grills and tables.