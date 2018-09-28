New agency takes over Lansing homeless programs

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Starting on Monday, a new agency is taking over a dozen programs that aim to help the homeless community in the city of Lansing.

Both organizations say the change was necessary in order to keep the homeless safe.

Volunteers of America Michigan has served the greater Lansing community for over one hundred years, but VOA officials say recently they've been having trouble keeping their doors open because of funding issues.

That’s when Holy Cross Services stepped in, which is an organization that helps people with mental health and substance abuse problems.

So now, the homeless who already go to VOA won't have to worry about finding somewhere new to sleep.

“Men, women, and children have to have a safe place to go,” said Alex Brodrick, the President and CEO of Volunteers of America.

As fall rolls in and temperatures outside drop, Brodrick says it's important the homeless have somewhere to go.

“Without the day center for the homeless, without the overnight shelter, people would be on the streets and we'd be looking at a much more tragic situation in Lansing,” said Brodrick.

Because of funding issues, Holy Cross Services is taking over most of VOA, including the building and programs.

“We got into a situation where raising those funds wasn't possible,” said Brodrick.

With Holy Cross stepping in, the biggest challenge will be finding solutions that will last.

“The need is great,” said Sharon Berkobien, the CEO of Holy Cross Services. “But being able to come up with those solutions that end up being more long term.”

But even with these obstacles, Berkobien says she's glad the agency can step in to help.

“If we can make a difference in the lives of those people, that is exactly what we're all about,” said Berkobien.

Some of the services that Holy Cross will begin managing include:

“They will be taking over the overnight shelter, they will be taking over the day center for the homeless, the community kitchen, counseling programs that are offered out of this site,” said Brodrick.

But despite these changes, Brodrick says he's glad the non-profit found a way to still help those in need.

“We see women and children walk in, no home, very limited clothing, this organization Holy Cross, with us, will continue to serve them,” said Brodrick.

Even though Holy Cross Services is taking over most of VOA, Volunteers of America will still be in full control of their veterans programs, thrift stores, and senior housing. Officials want to make it clear that they'll still have a large presence here in the capital city.