LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Women in the Lansing area have a new ally available to them in the fight against addiction.

It’s called Angie’s Place.

The transitional housing program is affiliated with Endeavor House Ministries and promises to serve women who are committed to a path toward recovery.

The group celebrated the grand opening at their location on S. Waverly Road. The house will offer a safe place to stay, as well as a 12-step program that teaches women how to live a lifestyle free of substance abuse.

“Angie’s Place (is) going to be a transitional house for women of faith to come in and get well as people in recovery from alcohol or drugs that are trying to get a new life,” said Michael Keenoy, executive director for Endeavor House Ministries. “That’s what this place offers. It’s been a long time coming and we couldn’t be more excited with the way that this day turned.”

If you are interested in beginning your recovery journey, you find more information on it’s web site, the organizers at Angie’s place say they will accepting women sometime soon.