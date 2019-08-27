New app allows community to connect with Lansing Police and get real-time alerts

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– They say there’s an app for everything… but what about an app that lets you connect directly with police?

The Lansing Police Department announced the launch of their new mobile app and it’s the first of it’s kind in Michigan. It’s called Lansing PD.

“It is the one-stop-shop for all public safety information in Lansing,” Jamieson Johnson, Vice President of the Mobile PD application said.

The app, Mobile PD, was first launched nearly 10 years ago in Santa Cruz California after the local police department at Jackson’s university reached out to them.

“Fast forward ten years and we’re at nearly a hundred police departments across the country now,” Jackson said.

Lansing is the first community in Michigan to have something like this.

The app allows people to receive alerts from police in areas such as emergency, crime, missing person, most wanted, weather, and traffic.

People can also submit tips, chat with an officer, view crime maps, and more. There’s also an option remain anonymous.

“It’s to the point where even if we were subpoenaed in court we would not have that information on purpose to provide as a way to guarantee that anonymity, Jackson said.”

You don’t need to create a profile or give any information. Simply click “allow notifications” and you’ll be opted in. You can even view LPD’s Twitter and Facebook pages without having an account.

The app is available for IOS and Android and is free to download.