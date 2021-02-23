New arrivals at Potter Park Zoo

Lansing, Mich (WLNS)–We’d like to introduce you to some of Lansing’s newest citizens;

three otter pups who were born to parents Nkeke and Miles at potter park zoo on February 3rd.

Zoo officials say that this their third litter of pups, but their first set of triplets. They say that mom and babies are all doing well.

However, because otter rearing is done by mom alone, zoo visitors can still see father Miles on exhibit, but will have to wait a few months before Nkeke and the pups are out and about.

And stay tuned, a naming contest will be announced soon.