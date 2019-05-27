New attraction at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
Stuart and Barbara Padnos Rooftop Sculpture Garden opens
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WLNS) - A new rooftop attraction opens at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in western Michigan
The Stuart and Barbara Padnos Rooftop Sculpture Garden is located atop the recently completed 22,000-square-foot Covenant Learning Center.
The rooftop garden is part of the $115 million “Welcoming the World: Honoring a Legacy of Love” expansion project.
It’s designed to enhance the mission of the Grand Rapids-area attraction of promoting an appreciation for gardens, sculpture, the natural environment and the arts.
The rooftop garden offers a habitat for birds, butterflies and insects. It has four long-term loans from the Smithsonian’s Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- This Morning: Importance of staying fit as you grow older
- Cuba legalizes private Wi-Fi, importation of routers
- Chicago police: Mother killed shielding baby from gunfire
- Huawei asks court to rule US security law unconstitutional
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Robert Mueller says Russia report ‘speaks for itself'
Mueller says he’s leaving the Justice Department now that he’s concluded his Russia investigation.Read More »
-
This Morning: Importance of staying fit as you grow older
Tens of thousands of senior citizens will take part in fitness classes around the country today...Read More »
-
EPA offering $14 million in grants for runoff prevention projects at the Great Lakes
Projects could include restoration, green infrastructure, manure management, farmer-led education...Read More »