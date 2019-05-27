New attraction at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

News

Stuart and Barbara Padnos Rooftop Sculpture Garden opens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WLNS) - A new rooftop attraction opens at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in western Michigan

The Stuart and Barbara Padnos Rooftop Sculpture Garden is located atop the recently completed 22,000-square-foot Covenant Learning Center.

The rooftop garden is part of the $115 million “Welcoming the World: Honoring a Legacy of Love” expansion project.

It’s designed to enhance the mission of the Grand Rapids-area attraction of promoting an appreciation for gardens, sculpture, the natural environment and the arts.

The rooftop garden offers a habitat for birds, butterflies and insects. It has four long-term loans from the Smithsonian’s Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington.

