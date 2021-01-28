New Biden health care orders begin to unspool Trump policies

President Joe Biden signs an executive order on climate change, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden is taking his first steps to reverse Trump administration health care policies.

The White House says Biden on Thursday plans to sign orders on a range of issues including getting more Americans covered and removing curbs on abortion counseling.

The most concrete short-term impact will come from reopening HealthCare.gov insurance markets as coverage has shrunk amid economic turmoil due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That could happen as soon as Feb. 15.

Biden also is directing health officials to weigh repealing a Trump rule that barred federally funded family planning clinics from referring women for abortions.