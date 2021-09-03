New bill adds items to what is considered contraband within Michigan prisons

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Multiple state republicans introduce new legislation that would add more items to what is considered contraband within Michigan prisons.

Currently, prisoners are banned from having weapons, communication devices, drugs, alcohol, or poisons. Under this new legislation, a slew of new things would also be banned, including explosives, acids, electronic devices, and personal information about corrections department employees, maps of Michigan or the surrounding states, and tattoo devices.

