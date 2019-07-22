New bill bans employers from discriminating against natural hair

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new bill recently introduced at the State Capitol would ban employers from discriminating against people for wearing their natural hair.

House Bill 4811 would essentially beef up Michigan’s Elliott Larsen Civil Rights Act, adding hairstyles to the list of things that cannot stop someone from getting a job.

“We shouldn’t have to be anyone other than we are to be accepted,” said April Perkins, the owner of SuperNatural Hair in Okemos.

It’s a topic often encouraged within the black community: wearing your natural hair.

But when it comes to the workplace, that’s not always the case.

Perkins says she hasn’t always been welcome to embrace her natural hair texture.

“For me, I’ve gotten to the place where I understand that it’s not my issue, that’s someone else’s issue,” said Perkins.

It’s a subject brought up often in her salon.

“I had a conversation with a lady recently who’s super excited about retiring at 60+ because she can finally wear her natural hair,” said Perkins. “It shouldn’t be that you have to wait until you retire to wear your hair the way that it grows, so, yeah, I do get a lot of that.”

“It would essentially help end discrimination on the basis of hairstyles, specifically textured styles that are sometimes associated with race,” said State Rep. Sarah Anthony.

Anthony represents parts of Lansing and Lansing Township and is the sponsor of this bill.

She was inspired by similar laws recently passed in California and New York, and now hopes Michigan will follow suit.

“Folks have very professional, very traditional work settings and they don’t want someone that has blue hair or purple hair or hair that’s spiked in Mohawks, that’s not what we’re talking about here in this bill,” said Anthony. “This is about men and women who have textured hairstyles who have been told because of the way their hair naturally grows out of their head, it’s just inherently unprofessional.”

“I do hope that it will make it easier for my daughters to find their place in the world when they grow up and take on a career or a job or an ambition,” said Perkins. “I hope that they’re given a fair shot and that they’re not ruled out just based on the fact that they have natural hair or a natural hairstyle.”

House Bill 4811 is its beginning stages. Representative Anthony says in order for it to pass, she needs to hear more stories from people who this has affected personally, and to contact her office here.