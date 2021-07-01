New bill loosens terrorist threats law

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A state representative is proposing a change to Michigan’s law against terrorist threats that would protect broad language that he believes shouldn’t get people into trouble.

State representative John Reilly references the case of an Oakland County man that posted a photo of himself with a rifle and said he was going to go to Lake Superior State University to quote “Make the snowflakes melt”.

In that case, Lucas Gerhard was charged with making a terrorist threat, but Representative Reilly claims that the statement was a joke protected under the First Amendment.

His bill would make the terrorist threat law in Michigan more detailed in order to decrease the odds that statements like that will result in criminal charges.