LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A bill introduced Thursday would repeal a Michigan law which bans local governments from enacting rent control ordinances.

That law, passed in 1988 prohibits cities and townships from putting any rules in place that limit a property owner’s right to set their own rent.

Only voluntary incentives are allowed to keep rent low.

The bill introduced Thursday would remove that ban, paving the way* for local rent control policies.