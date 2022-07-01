LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced more than a dozen bills with the goal of protecting Michigan kids in the classroom.

There have been 27 school shootings just this year in the US and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says that the time is now to address gun violence.

New legislation introduced by Michigan lawmakers aims to keep our kids safe in the classroom.

HB 6319 would reduce the number of fire drills and increase the number of security drills done in schools every year.

HB 6322 requires the Michigan State Police to provide school safety and security training to school staff members and resource officers, including threat assessment, de-escalation, crisis intervention and prevention, and mental health services.

HB 6331 calls on the state to create new safety guidelines to help schools develop procedures for a lockdown during a security threat.

In light of recent school shootings nationwide, with the latest taking place in Uvalde, Texas where 19 children and two adults were killed, more is being done to ramp up school safety measures.

Just last week, President Joe Biden signed into law the bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the most significant gun control bill in three decades.

Earlier this month, Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin expressed her support for the Protecting Our Kids Act. It’s a package of bills geared toward tightening gun restrictions that passed the House last month.

The bills introduced in our state this week come just a few months after Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a warning when it comes to making threats against schools.

“Michigan law allows for multiple types of charges when a person makes a threat of violence against a school, school employee, or a student. Pranks and idle threats will be taken seriously and have serious consequences. Threatening the safety of our schools is no joke,” Nessel said.