New bills in Lansing would extend drivers licenses, state ID expiration dates

LANSING Mich. (WLNS) – State Senator Ruth Johnson (R-Holly) has introduced legislation that would extend the expiration date of Michigan driver’s licenses and personal identification cards, and calls on Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to reopen SoS branch offices for same-day services.

“People should not be getting $200 tickets for expired plates or licenses because the current Secretary of State’s Office can’t get their act together,” said Johnson, who also previously served as secretary of state until 2019. “They need to open their branches, turn the MI-TIME Line system back on, and restore options to customers.”

The bill would extend expired licenses and IDs to September 30. The move would also retroactively affect licenses and registrations that expired after April 1.

“The plan to permanently close same-day, walk-in services and move to an appointment-only system has had real-life consequences for Michigan families,” Johnson’s office said in a press release.

“The fines for driving on an expired license or registration often exceed $200. While some law enforcement officers are aware of the secretary of state issues and have shown leniency, many residents still face tickets.”

If the bills pass, late fees would be waived until branch offices offer at least 25 hours per week of same-day, walk-in services with no appointment required.

They would also stop the secretary of state from collecting certain service fees until SoS branch offices meet the 25-hour weekly requirement.