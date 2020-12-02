New bills to protect domestic violence survivors moving forward

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan House of Representatives pushed forward a few new bills focused on helping to protect survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

If made into law these bills would give victims and their children an alternative address and an identification number.

This would then be used by the state to send them important pieces of mail like documents and licenses.

Supporters say, it would help survivors not have to worry about their former abusers using public records to track them down.