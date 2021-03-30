New bills would provide extra emergency insulin

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Two new bills being proposed to the state capitol, that if passed, would help people with diabetes get the insulin they need to survive even if their prescription runs out.

Currently, it’s illegal for a pharmacist to give a controlled medication to a patient without an up-to-date prescription.

However, this new bipartisan proposal would allow pharmacists to provide an emergency amount of insulin.

For example, if a person’s prescription runs out of refills they will now be able to supply 30 days worth.

In addition, the pharmacist would not face any legal consequences as a result.

These bills now have to clear the committee in the state senate.