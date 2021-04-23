New bipartisan bill to fight drunk driving

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – New bipartisan legislation from a group senators, very similar to legislation introduced by Michigan Representative Debbie Dingell in the U.S. House last month, would make it increasingly harder to operate a vehicle while drunk.

The Reduce Impaired Driving for Everyone, or RIDE Act would require the U.S. Department of Transportation to issue a rule that mandates drunk driving prevention technology as standard equipment in all new vehicles.

According to a study released last year by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, more than 9,400 drunk driving deaths could be prevented each year when drunk driving prevention technology is made standard on every new car.