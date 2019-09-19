New budget gets mixed responses

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The new education budget comes as a relief to some educators who were waiting for the new numbers, but it’s not quite getting straight A’s.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer hasn’t announced a decision to sign off on the budget or veto it.And while some are relieved to have a budget at all, other groups and officials are disappointed in how all the money will be divided up for Michigan’s students.

6 News spoke with Doug Pratt from the Michigan Education Association today. He called this budget a good first step, but says it doesn’t go far enough to meet the needs of Michigan’s students.

“Not every student costs the same amount to educate,” Pratt says. “Special education, at-risk, career and technical education, these students require more resources. Those programs are more expensive to run. And that’s why we’ve been advocating for a weighted funding formula that would provide those extra resources. That’s not in this budget. We need to go and have a long-term commitment to addressing what has been a decades-long problem in underfunding our schools.”

Pratt says he plans to keep advocating for a funding solution that best serves every student in Michigan.