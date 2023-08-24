LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Trader Joe’s grocery store is one step closer to reality in Meridian Township.

The Township approved a new building permit for 2755 Grand River Ave. Thursday. The permit has been issued to a new contractor to build the exterior of the building, according to online information from Meridian Township.

The store, when completed, will sit at the corner of Grand River Ave. and Northwind Dr. across the street from Whole Foods, a top competitor of Trader Joe’s.

Originally announced in 2022, the popular grocery store was expected to open this summer. But supply chain issues delayed construction in October last year and in February, contractors decided to wait out supply issues and protect the foundations already installed. Construction was supposed to restart in April, but that didn’t happen.