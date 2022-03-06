LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Cheers rang out at the new McLaren of Greater Lansing location Sunday for a moment that was three years in the making.



It was a highly anticipated project that took $600 million dollars to complete. McLaren doctors said this move brings a mix of emotions but mostly excitement for this new chapter.

“It’s bitter sweet, lots of memories, but with all great things come new beginnings and new endings,” said Dr. Linda Peterson, who has been the chief medical officer for eight years.

She said hospital staff were busy getting patients transfers ready to move to the new hospital leading up to Sunday morning.

“There has been the entire team that’s been engaged in getting us ready to move and today of course as we show up, we see our patients be moved to the new hospital. It’s bitter sweet,” she said.

Officials said one of the great features of this new campus is the level three trauma center.

“What we’re looking for is new equipment with the latest technology and latest services we can offer. We want people to not have to travel. We want people to get the same expert care and service they would at any metropolitan area but they can get it right in our own community,” said Medical Director of the Emergency Department, Dr. Christine Perry.

Patients were moved to the Lansing hospital throughout the day as older facilities closed.

Steve Ward was the first of the 112 patients to stay in the new private in-patient rooms. He said he was impressed.

“The other one, you know, didn’t have like a bigger area when you first come in and everything compared to the other one,” he said.

A hospital spokesperson said both the Greenlawn Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue campuses have closed. All emergency care has moved to the new hospital on Collins Road.