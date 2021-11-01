New classical high school in Jackson announces location

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A new independent classical high school in Jackson has announced its location.

The Chesterton Academy of St. George will open in 2022 on 1000 E Porter St in Jackson in the wing of the Bethany Adult Care facility.

The facility, a former orphanage, now cares for those who need assistance in their daily lives.

“We chose Bethany House for several major reasons,” says Matthew Anderson, the headmaster for the school. “First, it has a chapel on site, and as a school that will seek to form young people in the Catholic faith, that was incredibly important to us. Second, it is located right off I-94, and we wanted this school to be available for people throughout south central Michigan.”

The academy plans to host 10-20 students in grades 9 and 10, with a possible 11th grade class if there is enough interest. The students will partake in art, choir and drama classes alongside traditional classes like philosophy, literature and history.

literature, and history. “The wing at Bethany House in which we will be located is a true blessing from God,” says Mr. Anderson. “The cafeteria space and gym gives us flexibility when we need bigger spaces, but we still have the traditional classroom space as well.”