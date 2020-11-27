New clean slate laws remove misdemeanors from public record

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – New legislation under Governor Gretchen Whitmer will allow Michigan residents to get misdemeanors removed from public record.

The seven-bill package, the “clean slate” laws, was passed by both the state house and senate with bipartisan support.

Under the legislation, misdemeanors will be automatically expunged seven years after sentencing, with felonies handled the same way 10 years after sentencing or the end of a sentence.

Supporters say the change will allow Michigan residents to seek better employment, apply for housing and have access to previously off-limits opportunities.