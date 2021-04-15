New commitment to climate justice approved by board

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Ingham County Board of Commissioners are announcing a revived commitment to climate justice through the passing of a new resolution.

The resolution now commits the county to a full energy audit, the completion of a comprehensive greenhouse gas emissions report, and a goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

The board of commissioners also want to assist communities commonly impacted by the most side effects of climate change.

In addition, the board will establish a new fund which will reinvest savings into local climate solutions and additional sustainability improvements for the county.