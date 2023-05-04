LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — “Curious, creative and compassionate” will be the core values of a future community performing arts hub near Eastwood Towne Center.

Stage One will be the name of the new arts hub being opened by a partnership of Sycamore Creek Church and community theater groups Peppermint Creek Theatre Co. and Ixion Ensemble Theatre.

The exterior of the church on Lake Lansing Road that will host the Stage One arts hub.

A proposal sketch for the stage and audience seating at the Stage One arts hub.

The new arts hub will include a sanctuary for worship, a performing arts center and community kitchen.

Organizers for Stage One say the arts hub is to “offer an affordable, entrepreneurial venue unlike any other currently available in the community.”

An opening press conference took place at Stage One’s eventual location at 2200 Lake Lansing Road on Thursday morning. Organizers livestreamed the event on Facebook.