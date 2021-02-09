New contest to award winner office space

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Leaders with the Lansing Area Economic Partnership, also known as LEAP, are now teaming up with two other organizations to launch a new contest that’ll provide the winner with office space and services to start up a new business in the downtown area.

The Lansing “Built To Last Competition” will invite entrepreneurs to submit ideas for disaster-resistant business proposals.

The winner will get a 3,000 square foot office in downtown Lansing for their business as well as a year of covered business expenses.

This includes branding, business insurance, financial services, IT support, legal counsel, marketing, rent and website creation.

The objective is to assist the city in filling out the downtown area with new businesses that can maintain through future setbacks.