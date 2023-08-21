LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — New court dates have been set for the 16 accused so-called “false electors,” who prosecutors say were part of a plot to flip Michigan’s electoral votes to Donald Trump in 2020 election.

One of the accused, 75-year-old Clifford Frost, of Warren, is schedule for a probable cause conference on Sept. 7.

Six other defendants will get preliminary exams on Oct. 12, and eight more will have their exams on Nov. 2.

The last defendant, Marian Sheridan, is set for a probable cause conference on Dec. 15.

All of them have pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy, forgery, uttering and publishing and election law forgery.