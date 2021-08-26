New data suggests Michigan regional jobless rates decline during July

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)–According to a new report released by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget, not-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rates fell in 15 of Michigan’s 17 major labor markets in July.

The data suggests both the northeast and northwest lower Michigan regions saw a large decline in unemployment ever since July 2020.

“Michigan’s regional labor markets continued to remain steady over the month,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “July was characterized by minimal changes in private payroll job levels, seasonal job reductions in local schools, and modest declines in unemployment rates in most major Michigan regions.”

The department also found the monthly percent gain in Michigan’s northwest region was related to seasonal tourism.

However, local schools also cut seasonal jobs in July. The motor manufacturing sector in Detroit had a temporary layoff of 7,000 jobs due to the impact of the shortage of semiconductors.

For more detailed information, including data tables, view the full release.