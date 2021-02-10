New deal keeps Lansing Lugnuts playing in Capitol City through 2038

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Thanks to a new deal, the Lansing Lugnuts will be playing in the Capitol City through 2038.

Lansing City Council Member At-Large, Kathie Dunbar, worked with the city’s finance director, city attorney’s office, and the Lugnuts management to create the new agreement.

Major League Baseball is taking control of the Minor Leagues and in doing so has eliminated about 25 percent of teams. Thankfully, the Lugnuts made the cut.

As part of the agreement with the MLB, the city has to make $1.25 million in infrastructure improvements. That includes adding a women’s locker room, adding another batting tunnel, and changing the stadium lights to LED lights. That will be funded through a 15-year loan.

The light switch will actually be saving money for the city. “By being forced to have to do the Capitol improvement, for the LED lights in the stadium, our utility bill there which is in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, that bill is going to be reduced by half,” said Dunbar.

“We spoke with BWL just to make sure based on an assumption from them switching out our street lights to LED, like what’s the average cost-saving and it was a very conservative minimum that we would save half,” Dunbar added.

Dunbar added that the deal is actually better for everyone and the city will end up saving more money in the long run.

“This is a far better deal than we had before with the old deal so this accommodates MLB, and it helps both sides with troubled times and none of us are in the negative,” said Dunbar.

The team is also moving up in the minor league and now an Oakland A’s affiliate. They were previously a Toronto Blue Jay affiliate.