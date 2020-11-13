New deer regulations designed to make hunting more accessible

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Hunters are currently obeying the quiet period before the beginning of another firearm deer hunting season that starts this Sunday, and state officials want to remind the public of the new rules and regulations that’ll be in effect, designed to make hunting more accessible.

For example, junior license holders, monitored youths, and apprentice license holders are exempt from antler point restrictions.

Liberty and independence hunt qualifications have been adjusted to include those who are hearing impaired.

Also, antlerless deer are now allowed to be taken on the combo license in all the lower peninsula DMV’s.