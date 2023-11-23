LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Clinton County Sheriff’s Office has released new details in the fatal crash Friday on Business 127 in Olive Township, about 3-5 miles northeast of DeWitt.

Officials said in a social media post Thursday morning that an initial investigation showed a southbound SUV driven by a 33-year-old St. Johns area man Wednesday had rear-ended a southbound pickup truck driven by a 51-year-old DeWitt man.

The 33-year-old’s SUV then crossed into the northbound lanes and hit two northbound cars: a pickup truck driven by a 22-year-old Laingsburg-area woman and an SUV driven by a 45-year-old St. Johns-area woman.

Officials responded around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Ambulance service took two passengers from the initially rear-ended pickup truck, and two passengers from the northbound SUV, to Sparrow Hospital. Officials treated two passengers of the northbound pickup truck on-scene.

Officials pronounced the 33-year-old St. Johns man dead on-scene.

Old U.S. 127 reopened to traffic at around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.

The crash is still under investigation, officials said. 6 News will provide further updates as they become available.