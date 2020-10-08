WATCH: New details on plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– During a press a conference this afternoon, Attorney General Dana Nessel update the state on a plot they stopped, that was planning to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer from her vacation home.

According to authorities, they first learned about the plot months ago on social media.

They arrested six men last night, who now face federal charges in relation to the plot.

The investigation led to dozens of raids across the state. Investigators say, suspects used encrypted messages and code words to try and stay hidden from police, they did surveillance twice on the governor’s home, talked about setting of explosives to keep police away from her house, even talked about blowing up highway bridge as a diversion.

A court document filed Tuesday identifies the suspects in a federal case as Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta. All the suspects except for Croft, who is from Delaware, are from Michigan. All face up to life in prison if convicted.

At the state level, three men were charged Thursday with counts of providing material support for a terrorist act and felony firearms in Antrim County for their roles in the plot. The suspects included William Null, 38, of Shelbyville and Michael Null, 38, of Plainwell and Eric Molitor, 36, of Cadillac.

Bond was set at $250,000 for all three and they were ordered not to have any contact with the governor should they post that bond and be released.

At a Thursday afternoon press conference, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office had filed those charges. She added charges had also been issued against four other men, all of whom are in custody:

Paul Bellar, 21, of Milford: Providing material support for terrorist acts, gang membership, and felony firearm.

Sean Fix, 38, of Belleville: Providing material support for terrorist acts and felony firearm. Arraignment is pending in Antrim County.

Pete Musico, 42, and Joseph Morrison, 42, who live together in Munith, northeast of Jackson: threat of terrorism, gang membership, providing material support for terrorist acts, felony firearm. They are expected to be arraigned this afternoon in Jackson County.

Providing material support for a terrorist act, gang membership and threat of terrorism are all 20-year felonies. A felony firearm conviction carries a two-year sentence.

Nessel said a coordinated effort led police to execute search and arrest warrants over the previous 48 hours all over the Lower Peninsula: