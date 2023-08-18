LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A committee of the Ingham County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to recommend hiring Holly Guild as the new director of Animal Control.

Ingham County Commissioner Mark Polsdofer chaired the selection committee to replace Heidi Williams. Williams announced she was retiring and relocating out of state this spring. The county posted the job in June. On August 16, the committee interviewed three candidates: Dan Verhougstraete, current deputy director of Ingham County Animal Control; Guild, who currently serves as the executive director of the Shiawassee County Human Society; and John Skeel, animal services director for Sonoma County in California.

“Animal Control has a unique blend of two areas. It enforces the laws as well as balances the wellness of animals, the shelter as well as within the community working with foster families, adoptions and so on,” said Polsdofer.

Guild has experience working with Capital Area Humane Society, where she worked as director of operations; and as the executive director of a humane society in western Michigan, Polsdofer said. He said that combined experience made her a “great candidate” for the position.

A resolution to hire Guild will be on the agenda for the entire Commission on Tuesday, Aug. 22. The salary range, Polsdofer said, was “about” $99,000 a year. Final hiring is dependent on a background check.

The committee, the commissioner said, was focused on finding a balance between the law enforcement aspects of the organization’s work and the adoption and animal welfare education missions. Verhougstraete had “great experience with law enforcement,” Polsdofer said. Guild’s experience with humane societies was stronger on the adoption and animal welfare side.

Williams’ retirement is effective Sept. 1, and Guild would take over on Sept. 18. During the transition, Verhougstraete will serve as interim director of the department.