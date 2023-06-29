Many actions involving handheld electronic devices while driving will be considered against the law.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)–Michigan’s new distracted driving laws go into effect on Friday–and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer believes they will help reach her goal of zero traffic deaths on Michigan roads by 2050.

“This will reduce distracted driving crashes that have taken too many lives and shattered so many families across Michigan–every driver in Michigan knows that their attention must be on the road, not on their phone,” Whitmer said.

Texting while driving is already illegal in Michigan, but now, many more actions involving a handheld electronic device will be against the law.

“These bills will ban the use of a phone while driving, including sending texts, watching or recording videos, or engaging with social media,” Whitmer said.

If caught in any of these actions, you can be pulled over by authorities and issued a ticket.

The first infraction will cost around $100 and/or community service.

On the second distracted-driving offense, the cost will rise to $250 and/or community service.

If the problem continues, you could be required to take a driving class.

Michigan is now the 26th state in the U.S. to establish hands-free driving laws.