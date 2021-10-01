New document shed light on Clinton County child abuse case

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Court documents obtained by 6 News add more to the disturbing allegations of child abuse made against a Clinton County couple.

Police and prosecutors say that Jerry and Tamal Flore threw kids down a flight of stairs, as well as beat them with a boat oar.

The couple was charged with 5 counts of child abuse yesterday. Two counts each of first-degree and three counts each of second-degree.

The Flores couple was arrested at their home in Olive Township just north of Dewitt. The detective who is working the case says that more charges may be coming, ad possibly more arrests.

Right now they are being held at the Clinton County jail without bond.

We reached out to the couple’s attorney several times but still have not heard back.