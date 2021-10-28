New domestic violence bills unveiled by Michigan’s Progressive Women’s Caucus

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—A press conference was held this morning by the House Progressive Women’s Caucus to unveil a package of bills to prevent domestic violence.

“Domestic violence impacts nearly every aspect of a survivor’s life, and these bills take real steps to ensure they can protect themselves and rebuild their lives,” said state Rep. Laurie Pohtusky (D-Livonia), chair of the Progressive Women’s Caucus.

Reported incidents of domestic violence have risen by 8.1% since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Bills Introduced:

HB 5492 (Brabec): Updates the Paid Medical Leave Act of 2019 to include stalking, in addition to domestic violence and sexual assault, as a protected classification for the use of paid sick leave.

(Brabec): Updates the Paid Medical Leave Act of 2019 to include stalking, in addition to domestic violence and sexual assault, as a protected classification for the use of paid sick leave. HB 5493 (Cavanagh): Ensures an individual is not disqualified from receiving unemployment benefits for conduct stemming from domestic violence, sexual assault or stalking.

(Cavanagh): Ensures an individual is not disqualified from receiving unemployment benefits for conduct stemming from domestic violence, sexual assault or stalking. HB 5494 (Clemente): Prevents landlords and realtors from discriminating against individuals based on domestic violence, sexual assault or stalking.

(Clemente): Prevents landlords and realtors from discriminating against individuals based on domestic violence, sexual assault or stalking. HB 5495 (Stone): Provides eviction protection for survivors of domestic violence.

(Stone): Provides eviction protection for survivors of domestic violence. HB 5496 (Kuppa): Extends privacy rights to adult victims, not just minors.

(Kuppa): Extends privacy rights to adult victims, not just minors. HR 179 (Young): A resolution to declare October 2021 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the state of Michigan.

Bills that will be Introduced:

(Rogers): Provides an explicit provision in Michigan statute that makes it clear to law enforcement and prosecutors that they are permitted and encouraged to engage and initiate victim-focused outreach with victim service agencies.

(Yancey): Alerts identifiable survivors if their abuser’s tether is tampered with and/or the abuser comes within a certain distance of the survivor’s home or workplace.

The bills are supposed to ensure safety and support survivors from further abuse.

“We’re seeing an unprecedented rise in reported domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking,” said state Rep. Felicia Brabec (D-Pittsfield Township), sponsor of House Bill 5492. “Survivors deserve to have supports like paid medical leave, privacy rights, and eviction protection. While we may not be able to erase the trauma endured by survivors, we can take common-sense measures to address some of the legal gaps and provide the resources and protections survivors need to begin rebuilding their lives.”

In Michigan, there were 64,778 reported victims of domestic violence.

“More than 15 million children live in homes with domestic violence,” said state Rep. Stephanie A. Young (D-Detroit). “Children who witness these acts of violence become victims, too. I used to be one of those children, not knowing if the dad who would come home would be the fun-loving dad or the dad who might put us out that night. Remember, the children are watching, the children are affected, and the children need help. As we look to bring more awareness and resources to the problem of domestic violence, let us not forget the children.”

“The Michigan Legislature has an opportunity to address a longstanding need,” said state Rep. Padma Kuppa (D-Troy). “In 2019, before the pandemic and the rise in domestic violence, the Legislature was unable to bring real change to the way we treat survivors and victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking. This term, we must finally pass legislation and help survivors from across the state who are counting on us to help them heal from the physical and psychological damage done. We can’t let them down again.”