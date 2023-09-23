LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Have a new driver at home? Nervous when they’re out on the open road?

They may have the opportunity to take part in a free half-day clinic at the Michigan State Police drive track in Lansing, Sept. 23-24.

The Saturday, Sept. 23 clinic is in progress now and goes on from 12:30-5 p.m. There are still open spots in the Sunday, Sept. 24 morning (7:30 a.m.-12 p.m.) and afternoon (12:30-5 p.m.) sessions.

The half-day sessions will take place at the MSP drive track at the state police training academy, 7426 N. Canal Road in Dimondale. Learners will get to practice with professional instructors, focusing on critical factors like hazard recognition, vehicle handling, speed and space management. “This clinic is the next step beyond traditional driver education courses and a valuable next step in the learning process,” according to the clinic website.

Vehicles will be provided for training. You must either have your learner’s permit or driver’s license to participate. The program is free to participate. Organizers strongly encourage parents and guardians to attend, and there will be an information session for parents.