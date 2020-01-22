New East Lansing ordinance prohibits electronic dog leashes

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS):

The City of East Lansing has voted on a new ordinance that prohibits the use of electronic dog leashes in the community.

Now, dog owners will be required to walk their dog on a physical leash that does not exceed eight feet in length in all public spaces.

The new ordinance changes Chapter 4 of the East Lansing City Code to reflect the current stipulation that allows only for physical dog leashes in city parks.

People who are not walking their dogs on a physical leash could receive fines of up to $250.

The East Lansing Police Department reports that multiple complaints have been made regarding off-leash dogs.

The fines for the first, second and third offenses are: $25, $50 and $250.