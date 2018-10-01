New emergency rules require unlicensed medical marihuana facilities to end on October 31

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

October 1, 2018 – The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, more commonly referred to as LARA, has issued new emergency administrative rules to continue the implementation of the Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act or MMFLA.

These rules will ensure:

Continued access for medical marihuana patients

The integrity of the marihuana facilities licensing process

A necessary transition to state-licensed medical marihuana safety standards



Under the new rules, proposed medical marihuana facilities that require a state operating license under the MMFLA may continue to operate with local approval until October 31, 2018 without impacting the applicant’s eligibility for licensure.



Under these new emergency rules, an applicant that has been denied licensure – even if that denial is subject to appeal – must cease and desist any temporary operation.

Any temporary operation after October 31, 2018 is considered unlicensed activity and may result in a referral to law enforcement, the Michigan State Police and/or the Department of Attorney General.



Applicants who have been temporarily operating with local authorization and have been issued a state operating license by October 31, 2018 must record, tag, and/or package all marihuana products in the licensee’s possession in accordance with the statewide monitoring system within 30 days.

These rules are set to expire November 30, 2018.