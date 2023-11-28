LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Utility leaders are backing a major change in state energy policy while republican lawmakers and other opponents are pushing back on one major provision in a slate of bills signed Tuesday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The push to supercharge the state’s renewable energy future is coming with new authority for a state commission. Developers will have the option of working with state officials — rather than local governments– to get site approval for new solar and wind energy plants.

It’s a detail that’s been looming in the background of packed local meetings on proposed solar energy plants around Mid-Michigan. New policy would expand the powers of the Michigan Public Service Commission and allow the group to approve the site plans for renewable energy development.

Democratic lawmakers supporting the effort say it will help local governments that want the developments but that might not have zoning ordinances for these types of plans.

The move has support for energy leaders as well as Dick Peffley, the general manager of Lansing’s Board of Water and Light.

“We are very appreciative of the support from the state as we move to our carbon neutrality by 2040, which we announced in the summer. so This is the support we are looking for because we have some large-scale solar projects going in,” he said.

Peffley says while current solar projects have passed local zoning hurdles, he says getting state approval would have cut down the wait time on a previous wind project.

“We couldn’t get all the local jurisdictions to line up on the siting approval and now the MPSC can look at this and help companies through that. Delays are nothing but an expense to our customers,” said Peffley

He says while he prefers working through local governments on project plans, skeptics of the state policy say developers will bypass the voices of residents.

In a statement, Stephan Currie, the executive director of the Michigan Association of Counties called the process “unprecedented”.

“This unnecessary oversight of state control ignores the fact that 20 of our county members do zoning to accommodate for renewable energy projects. County officials know the plans for growth in their communities and the wishes of their residents,” said Currie

Republican floor leader Rep. Bryan Posthumus of Rockford says while property rights are important, there are other concerns.

“Our rights can’t infringe on other people’s rights either,” he tells 6 News. “And that’s why these decisions were suppose to be made at the local community level were you can actually have that conversation.”